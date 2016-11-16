Demonetisation: Minister meets RBI Governor

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday set up a Cabinet sub-committee to study the impact of demonetisation, and appointed Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar as its head. Later in the evening, the committee members met the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Urjit Patel, government sources told The Hindu .

“My demand to the Governor would be to increase the withdrawal limits at banks and allow cooperative banks to exchange old notes for the time being. The agenda of our government is to give some relief from queues and chaos,” Mr. Mungantiwar said.

He confirmed that the members presented a slew of demands, chief among them being to allow cooperative banks to accept old currency notes. “The Minister has received complaints from rural areas, including from former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who had said that cooperative banks are not doing any transactions whatsoever,” a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister said.

Sources said several ministers had expressed similar concerns at the State Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “We have asked the Chief Minister to allow use of old notes at the APMC markets so that perishable goods are not affected. We have also asked the CM to allow school students to pay fees late,” said another minister. The Cabinet discussed the existing situation; this was followed by a presentation by finance secretary D.K. Jain.

The sub-committee assigned to study the problems faced by the people will submit a report to the Centre. The committee consisting of Mr. Mungantiwar, Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phundkar, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote, Health Minister Deepak Sawant, Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Industries Minister Subhash Desai, discussed fallout of demonetisation on the agriculture markets and insurance/loans to farmers.

“There is a growing concern among farmers and traders that it is important for the government to take steps. We will communicate these to the Centre,” said a senior minister.