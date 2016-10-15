After Gillian Flynn’s Gone Girl , Paula Hawkins’ The Girl on the Train emerged on the literary scene in 2015 to grab the mystery thriller spotlight. And as Hollywood is wont to do, the book was turned into a big-budget film.

For its part, the film greatly differs from the book, shifting the story to New York from the U.K., and even introducing a new character, Martha (played by Lisa Kudrow). Perhaps the book’s internal monologues were too difficult to execute on screen. But in any case, writer Erin Cressida Wilson manages to capture most of the impact of Hawkins’ book.

Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) lives in her head. She’s obsessed with her ex-husband, Tom (Justin Theroux), who left her for another woman, Anna (Rebecca Ferguson). Despite being fired a year ago, Rachel takes the same train every day to get a glimpse of the home she’s no longer a part of. And during her rides, she’s found another fixation: the Hipwell couple, Megan (Haley Bennett) and Scott (Luke Evans). The crux of the film is to uncover the mystery behind Megan’s disappearance while Rachel tries to come to grips with her own self-destruction.

Perhaps what’s best about Tate Taylor’s directorial venture is the film’s nonchalant violence and the actors’ execution of it. Right from one character pounding an unsuspecting woman’s head into the floor to another driving a corkscrew into the neck of a deserving victim, there’s just enough blood to make the gore lovers revel and the squeamish squirm. At times, the film is deliciously uncomfortable. But it’s that cringing that makes Taylor’s effort — to perfectly capture the steadfast gaze of a perpetrator — laudable.

The Girl on the Train won’t make you feel empathetic towards its characters writhing in their own misery. Neither Rachel’s struggle with alcoholism and self-hate, nor Megan’s unresolved demons will cause the batting of an eyelash. But the sheer uncertainty of what’s to happen next will keep eyes glued to the screen waiting for the truth to be revealed. And when is does come to light, the end is satisfying enough.

With its striking cinematography and apt soundtrack, the film manages to transport the cold from New York on-screen into your bones. It’s the perfect atmosphere to watch Rachel’s descent, Megan’s helplessness and even Anna’s fear of her perfect life getting ruined.

Watch The Girl on the Train without expecting Gone Girl ’s psychological warfare strategies or even performances like Rosamund Pike’s. If you don’t make the comparison, you won’t be disappointed.

The Girl on the Train (English)

Starring: Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Allison Janney, Édgar Ramírez and Lisa Kudrow

Director: Tate Taylor

Run time: 112 mins