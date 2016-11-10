Delhi smog was disturbing: Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was in Delhi for the past two days to promote her upcoming film Rock On 2 , was left disturbed by the pollution in the capital.

The actress was in Delhi along with co-stars Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and Shashank Arora.

She requested her fans to work towards protecting the nature. “Was in Delhi for two days promoting ‘ Rock On 2 ’ and have returned back with bad cough because of the pollution there. It was so disturbing to see the smog and to not be able to breathe properly. We have to do our bit for our environment guys. Each & every one of us. Let’s give our Mother Earth the love back now,” the 29-year-old posted on Twitter.

Delhi has been caught in the smog since Diwali. A lot of preventive measures have been taken to make the situation normal.— PTI