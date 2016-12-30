Danve booked for ‘Laxmi’ remark

Mumbai: An FIR was registered in Aurangabad on Wednesday against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Raosaheb Danve in connection with his controversial statement before the municipal elections in the district earlier this year. Police officials said the FIR was registered at Paithan police station after the Maharashtra Election Commission issued instructions to the effect.

“We have registered an FIR against Mr. Danve under IPC section 171 B (bribery) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is being conducted as per procedure,” Police Inspector Ashok Giri, Paithan police station, said. The FIR was registered in response to a complaint filed by Paithan sub-divisional officer K. Netke.

The State Election Commission had asked Aurangabad District Collector Nidhi Panday to register an FIR against Mr. Danve for violating the model code of conduct. In a video clip, Mr. Danve was seen telling voters in Paithan on December 17: “Today is December 17 and tomorrow is December 18, the voting day. I know all of you are impatient to go home. The eve of the election is important, as suddenly you get darshan of Laxmi. If such Laxmi comes to your door, please welcome it. But, whatever you have decided, stick to your voting decision.”

Earlier, in response to a notice by Mr. Netke, Mr. Danve had replied that he had been quoted out of context. “I said that the night before the polls is important and suddenly in the night, there will be obeisance of Goddess Laxmi. The public in the meeting were from rural areas and are spiritual and faithful and in case Goddess Laxmi comes, voters must see that the goddess does not return empty handed. The public at large must welcome Goddess Laxmi,” Danve had said in his clarification.

His reply was sent to State Election Commissioner J.S. Saharia, who found his explanation unsatisfactory. Congress, NCP and AAP had asked Mr. Saharia to register a criminal offence against Danve.

Mr. Danve could not be reached for comment. — With PTI inputs