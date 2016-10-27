Mumbai

Dance: Bollywood moves

If you’ve always wanted to shake your hips Madhuri Dixit-style, head off to this dance class. House of Wow is hosting Deewani Mastani, a freestyle Bollywood dance class conducted by dancer and choreographer Riddhi Gupta. An expert in contemporary, Bharatanatyam, and other dance forms, Gupta has been involved in the dance arts for several years. House Of Wow is a creative space for artists and enthusiasts from the performing arts, fine arts and the culinary arts.

Time: 6 p.m.

Venue: House of Wow, Bandra West

Phone: 9930246031

