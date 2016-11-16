Crime Branch arrests neighbour’s lover for woman’s rape, murder

A week after the body of Anjali Pawar (27) was found at her residence, the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch unit 2 team on Monday arrested her neighbour’s lover on the charges of rape and murder. Rajkumar Adinath Pandey (23), a resident of Rasayini, has a criminal record in 23 break-ins with the Navi Mumbai and the Mumbai Police.

Pandey, lover of Anjali’s neighbour Monika, was in jail for six months and had come out on bail six days before the murder. On the night of November 3, Pandey, who was drunk, reached Monika’s residence in Sai Leela building at Akurli village in Khandeshwar and found that she was out of station. “Pandey asked Monika to arrange someone else for his ‘needs’ till the time she is out of town, and Monika suggested that he go to Anjali, who stayed opposite to her flat on the same floor. She told him that Anjali was an escort and she would do the needful,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Nitin Kausdikar.

Pandey visited Anjali, and he raped and murdered her. “What led to the murder is not yet clear but preliminary investigations have revealed that after he raped her, Anjali demanded that Pandey continue a relationship with her and take care of her monetary needs as he does of Monika’s. She threatened him that if he failed to do so, she would complain to the police about the rape. Pandey then attacked her with a kitchen knife and killed her,” said ACP Kausdikar.

According to the police, Pandey first throttled her and to make sure she was dead, he slit her throat and veins of the wrist with the knife. Pandey left and returned after an hour to ensure that she had died. He locked the door from outside and left.

The body was found on November 6 after a foul smell emerged from the flat. Initially, the police had suspected the role of her husband Praveen Pawar, but later gave him a clean chit.

“Monika helped us with the information about Pandey and about the call he had made her on November 3,” said ACP Kausdikar. Pandey who stays with his parents at Rasayni, is a Class VII dropout and had worked as a salesman in a private firm before he took up crime. He is in the custody of the Khandeshwar police.

The writer is a freelance journalist