Court rejects Peter Mukerjea’s plea to defer framing of charges

A special CBI court on Tuesday rejected an application filed by former media baron Peter Mukerjea opposing commencement of framing of charges in the Sheena Bora murder case. Peter had contended that the CBI’s investigation was not yet complete.

“The other two accused (Peter’s wife Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna) are in judicial custody for more than a year. Both the accused are ready and willing to argue the case. In such circumstances, (it’s) not desirable to cause delay,” judge H.S. Mahajan said, rejecting the application. The court said it will start the hearing arguments on framing of charges on October 5. Peter’s lawyer Mihir Gheewala had argued that CBI should give an assurance that it would not rely on any other document if the framing of charges was to start. — PTI