Count birds from your backyard on Sunday

The annual Salim Ali Bird Count will be held on November 13 this year.

The event is organised every year across the country by the Bombay Natural History Society on the Sunday following November 12: the birth anniversary of the Birdman of India, Dr. Salim Ali (1896-1987).

Bilwada Kale, public relations officer, BNHS, said, “Bird watchers can observe birds in a location of their choice for a minimum of 15 minutes and ideally for over an hour. Lists of bird species spotted may be submitted in Count Summary Sheets available onwww.bnhs.organd sent via email to Research Assistant Nandkumar Dudhe (n.dudhe@bnhs.org, contact: 08087738422 and 09004924731).”

The Count Summary Sheet is an excel sheet with a checklist of birds found in India. Ms. Kale said, “Bird watchers should file separate sheets for each location.”

Dr. Deepak Apte, Director, BNHS, said, “The Salim Ali Bird Count is a flagship programme of BNHS. We aim to involve more people in the next few years by strengthening the Indian Bird Conservation Network.”

The bird count is a good opportunity for bird watchers to visit Important Bird Areas, protected areas and other community conserved wilderness.

Ms. Kale said, “If participants visit the same area every year, the bird count could become a means of monitoring the status of birds and their habitats.”

