Cops pull out all stops for a peaceful Navaratri

In the wake of ‘terrorist spotting’ at Uran and the tensions at the border, the Navi Mumbai police have ramped up security to ensure a peaceful Navaratri celebration.

A total of 642 pandals, of which 325 are in Zone I and 317 in Zone II, have taken permissions for the festival. “We will have nakabandis, and checks will be conducted at all entry and exit points of the city. We are also conducting raids at the lodges,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Prashant Khaire. The police have instructed all organisers to have at least two CCTV cameras in their pandals. Additionally, an anti-narcotics drive has been undertaken and repeat offenders with a history of drug peddling are being rounded up.

“If we find a pandal indulging in any kind of illegal activity, we will take action against them and they won’t be given permission for their event from next year,” Mr. Khaire said. Social workers and citizen volunteers will be assisting the police in maintaining law and order.

“Every police station in Navi Mumbai has a ‘Damini squad’ consisting of female police personnel and led by a female police officer to ensure safety of women during the festival,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Vishwas Pandhre said.

Around 20 inspectors, 113 assistant police inspectors and sub-inspectors, and 929 constables with one platoon of the State Reserve Police Force and three striking force platoons have been deployed in each zone. The deadline for playing loudspeakers is 10 p.m. during the season, with an extension up to midnight on the last two days.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have stepped up anti-terror measures taking into account the number of people who will be attending pandals, and the Dandiya events organised.

“A state of general alert continues, but some extra measures are being taken,” said Mumbai Police Commissioner D.D. Padsalgikar.

The entire city will be under round-the-clock CCTV cover, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launching the final phase of the CCTV project on Sunday. The feed from the cameras will be transmitted live to the Mumbai Police control room and the traffic police control room.

Anti-terror cells of each police station have been working for the last one week, picking up ground-level intelligence inputs and passing them on to their superiors. Deployment and security arrangements for the festival are being decided on these inputs, sources said.

The Mumbai Police have pressed their entire strength into service to enforce bandobast for the next nine days, while several platoons of various paramilitary forces are on standby.

The writer is a freelance journalist

With inputs from Gautam S. Mengle