Congress plays down infighting, says goal is to dislodge Sena-BJP

MUMBAI: The Congress on Wednesday played down the ongoing rift in the Mumbai unit, with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda saying the party stands united ahead of the civic elections.

“This is an internal matter and we will resolve it. The issue is not about who contests the elections and who does not. There may be internal differences, but the party is united,” Mr. Hooda told reporters after the core committee meeting.

Gurudas Kamat, former Mumbai unit chief and AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, who had complained against present city chief Sanjay Nirupam, however, was absent at the meeting as he was in Udaipur for the Jan Vedna rally. He held a meeting with Mr. Hooda later in the evening after his return from Rajasthan.

Congress legislators from the city, former MPs, former city unit presidents, and AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mohan Prakash were present at the two-hour deliberations. Former MPs Milind Deora, Eknath Gaikwad and Priya Dutt too attended.

“The party has decided to keep internal differences aside and fight the Sena-BJP,” said Mr. Deora. He later tweeted, “Had a good meeting with @BhupinderSHooda regarding @BMCpolls. Glad that @INCIndia finally intends to discipline habitual saboteurs and agitators.”

Mr. Nirupam, who has been accused by Mr. Kamat of running the party in a high-handed manner, refused to comment on whether the latter’s open criticism was discussed at the meeting. “We are focused on dislodging the Sena-BJP from the civic body and will not divert from the goal.” “We discussed issues like alliance with the NCP and the SP, and the procedure of candidate selection. All district-level candidate selection interviews have been done. In wards where there is only one probable name, the list of candidates will be announced soon,” he said.

“In those seats where there are more than one probable candidates, a meeting will be held after January 27 and the list will be finalised,” said Mr. Nirupam, adding, Mr. Hooda heard all views and will convey those to the party leadership.

Last week, fissures in the Mumbai Congress came to the fore when Mr. Kamat informed his supporters that he has withdrawn himself from the poll campaign and selection of candidates. He blamed Mr. Nirupam’s ‘negative attitude’ for it.