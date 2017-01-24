Congress deputes Hooda to resolve internal differences

MUMBAI: Even as the Congress readies itself for a battle in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the internal issues seem far from being resolved.

Former MP and senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat’s consistent complaints against the party’s Mumbai unit chief, Sanjay Nirupam, have forced the central leadership to depute Haryana’s former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to resolve the differences.

Mr. Kamat had accused Mr. Nirupam and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mohan Prakash of ‘driving out’ party workers, and urged party vice-president Rahul Gandhi to restrain the duo. “Sad to see second generation Congressmen forced to leave the party due to Nirupam and Mohan Prakash’s behaviour. Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel must stop the bleed,” Mr. Kamat tweeted.

“Ex-MLA Krishna Hegde quits the Congress to join the BJP. No attempt to stop him or others who left Nirupam’s own constituency North Mumbai,” he said, referring to another former MLA Ramesh Thakur, who joined the BJP recently.

On Monday morning, Mr. Kamat, who is AICC general secretary and in-charge of Gujarat and Rajasthan, issued a press note informing that Mr. Gandhi has deputed Mr. Hooda to sort out the issues by meeting all leaders. The former Haryana CM will be holding the meeting on January 25.

Mr. Hegde said his party has begun giving tickets to corrupt contractors from the MHADA and Mr. Nirupam cannot be tackled even by senior leaders like Narayan Rane and Mr. Kamat.

When contacted, Mr. Nirupam said his focus at present is on the BMC polls. “We can always talk about these matters once the elections are over. We are only focusing on dislodging this corrupt Sena-BJP regime.”

More join BJP

Two former MLAs — Mr. Hegde and Mangesh Sangle of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) — on Monday joined the BJP, claiming that the party is working for transparency in administration and development of Mumbai. Besides, three sitting corporators — Leena Shukla of the Sena, Parmindersingh Bhamra of the Congress, and Bhalchandra Ambure of the MNS — too joined the BJP in presence of party’s Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar. Bollywood actor Dilip Tahil too joined the party.