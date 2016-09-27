Mumbai

Concert: Elgar’s Enigma Variations

Marat Bisengaliev, Symphony Orchestra of India’s (SOI) music director, will lead the famous Enigma Variations by Sir Edward Elgar. The composition comprises 14 variations of an original theme. Each piece is a musical sketch of one of Elgar’s friends. Piano prodigy Sanzharali Kopbayev, 12, will join the SOI in performing Grieg’s piano concerto. Bisengaliev is a noted Elgar specialist and his renditions of the composer’s violin works have won international acclaim and awards. Tickets: Rs. 400.

Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Phone: 66223737

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY