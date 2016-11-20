Commuters ride cashless on BEST

The BEST undertaking is one of the happy sectors at the moment, as many of its commuters are availing of the cashless travel option.

According to officials, the revenue of e-purse or cashless travel has gone up by 34 per cent in just a week. There has been 852 top-ups on the e-purse and Rs. 6, 59,017 in revenue was received between November 9 and14, against 612 top-ups between November 1 and 8, thus fetching Rs. 2,29,488.

From September 1 to15, 484 top-ups were done and Rs. 1,85,167 collected. Between October 1 and 15, 596 top-ups were done on which the undertaking received Rs. 2,24,633, while Rs. 1,55,413 was collected between October 15 and 31 through 453 top-ups.

Speaking to The Hindu , BEST deputy PRO Manoj Varade said, “Following the announcement of demonetisation, we are seeing more takers for e-purse, and there has seen 34 per cent increase in revenue.”

“The commuters also get a bonus of five per cent. For example, if a commuter uses a top-up of Rs. 100, he/she will get Rs. 105 in return,” the officials said.

The writer is a freelance journalist