Comedy: The Big Mic with Kunal Kamra

City-based comedian Kunal Kamra will take over the stage at this edition of the Big Mic with a promise to keep the audience in splits. Kamra’s comedy style draws inspiration from his observations on the mundane things around him, focusing on the bizarre. Some of his sketches are about his life as a bachelor, problems he faces with the cabbies, and sarcastic takes on the things he loves about his neighbourhood. Entry is priced at Rs. 200.

Time: 8.30 p.m.

Venue: The Hive, Khar (West)

Phone: 9619962969

