Civil engineer cheats contractor, women with false promises, held

A 49-year-old civil engineer, Ravindra Kulkarni, was arrested by the Koparkhairane police for cheating a contractor by promising tenders from a government agency. Following his arrest, it came to light he had also cheated widowed and divorced women after promising them job overseas.

“The number of women he has cheated is not clear. There is a case registered against him in Nashik and Pune,” said sub-inspector Yogesh Deshmukh of Koparkhairane police station.

His modus operandi was to search for widowed or divorced women on matrimonial sites and approach them for a meeting. He would promise them opportunities to work abroad and would then take money for completing the formalities. “He would represent himself as vice-president of a Singapore-based company. Since he is well-educated and speaks English, the victims fell for his claims,” said Mr. Deshmukh.

Kulkarni was arrested after Mukesh Shitale, a contractor, registered a complaint with the Koparkhairane police. Mr. Shitale was asked to pay Rs. 1.87 lakh for obtaining tenders from a government agency. When Kulkarni started giving him vague reasons for the delay in the tenders, Mr. Shitale approached the police.

Kulkarni, who hails from Pune, lives at Regency Tower in Kharghar. “We arrested him at his residence and recovered the money that he took from Mr. Shitale. But in the course of investigation, we found that he has a history of cheating people, especially women.”

Kulkarni was arrested in 2014 by the Pune police in another cheating case with a woman. The accused is a divorcee, and his wife and daughter are working in Pune, while his son is settled in America. “Since he is wanted by the Nashik police in a cheating case, we have transferred his custody to them now,” said Mr. Deshmukh.

