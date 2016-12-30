Civic poll alliance: Cong. cold shoulder for ‘hopeful’ NCP

MUMBAI: There was no love lost between the Congress and NCP on Thursday, with both parties emphasising that they will not be entering into an alliance in the run-up to the civic elections early next year. The NCP, which announced its first list of 45 candidates for the BMC polls, said it will be contesting “in full force”. Of the 45 candidates on the NCP’s list, six are sitting corporators. NCP has 14 corporators in the BMC.

The party’s Mumbai unit chief, Sachin Ahir, said, “We want to make a mark in these BMC polls. We are preparing for this battle on our own, not with the help of anyone.” His counterpart in the Congress, Sanjay Nirupam, said the NCP’s first list was of no consequence to his party’s poll ambitions. “How does it matter to us? We are not interested in any alliance with the NCP in Mumbai. We have announced in the past that there will be no alliance with the NCP and we stick to our stand. We will be contesting the election on our own.”

With the Congress continuing to distance itself from the NCP, Mr. Ahir claimed secular forces such as Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) are willing to join hands and form a front to defeat the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. “It’s fine if Congress thinks we do not have a large voter base; they will come to know our strength in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Sources in the Congress said they fear adverse reactions within the party if it allies itself with the NCP. “We have interested candidates in all wards and if seats are shared with the NCP, the chances of rebellion within the party are more. That damage is much more than the the damage due to going solo,” a senior party leader said. He added that the NCP, with limited strength in Mumbai, will profit from an alliance.

Cong, NCP to protest demonetisation

Meanwhile, both parties are firm on protesting against demonetisation in January first week. On Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweeted about a statewide protest on January 9 against the move. State Congress chief and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan demanded the government pay 18 per cent interest on money in bank accounts held by the common man, and Rs. 25,000 to be deposited in accounts held by women in he Below Poverty Line category.

Mr. Chavan said Congress workers will gherao all collectorates in the country on January 6. The party’s State unit will also be holding another statewide protest on January 8, preceded by a week of protests, rallies and agitations at government offices in every district. “Cashless economy became the focus when it was evident that the demonetisation initiative was a flop. The only beneficiaries are companies which provide these services, not citizens,” he said.

He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the cash seized from the vehicles of banks which come under the jurisdictions of State Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh and BJP MP Preetam Munde. Rs. 91 lakh and Rs 10 crore were found respectively in the vehicles of banks which come under their authority.