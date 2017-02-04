Chaos and rebellion reign as nominations close

Rebellion and chaos broke out in most political parties as nominations to the municipal elections drew to a close on Friday.

Of the 8,041 candidates who filed their nominations for the 227 BMC seats, hundreds fielded themselves as Independents after being denied a ticket or miffed at an ‘outsider’ being given a chance. The final list brought to the fore the simmering discontent within the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena.

By Friday evening, the Congress was so wary of rebellion within its ranks that it did not offcially release its list of candidates. Instead, it directly distributed AB forms to the shortlisted candidates. The MNS declared as many as 203 candidates on the last day. The State Election Commission has said all parties have time till February 7 to convince ‘rebels’ to withdraw nominations.

The maximum number of Sena rebels who filed nominations as Independents were from Mahim, Prabhadevi, and Ghatkopar. Rohita Thakur, the Sena’s mahila shakha pramukh from Ward 190, fielded herself as an Independent as Vaishali Patankar was declared as the official candidate. The battle in Ward 194 (Prabahdevi) was out in open with former shakha pramukh Mahesh Sawant fielding himself against party candidate Samadhan Sarvankar, the son of MLA Sada Sarvankar. Sena leader Sudhir More fielded sister-in-law Snehal More as an Independent against sitting Sena corporator Bharati Bavdane from Vikhroli Park.

At some locations, Sena workers locked party offices and protests broke out in Sena shakhas across the city. “We are hopeful the situation will calm down after Uddhavji kickstarts our poll campaign at a rally at Charni Road on Saturday,” said a senior party MLA. The party’s leading candidates — mayor Snehal Ambekar, corporator Kishori Pednekar — are facing opposition, while corporators Dinesh Panchal and Nana Ambole have defected to the BJP.

The BJP list highlighted discontent in Goregaon, where veteran leader Sameer Desai was promised a ticket but the AB form was given to former deputy mayor Dilip Patel. Senior leaders said Desai’s wife was handed a ticket from Ward 56 instead, where the Medha Chavan was declared as a candidate. Ms Chavan has fielded herself as an Independent.

Meanwhile, officials from the State Election Commission said they expected many candidates to withdraw nominations by February 7. The BMC election department had by Friday night received physical copies of 2,608 offline forms. “We are prepared to make this election as transparent as possible,” said State Election Commissioner J.S. Saharia.