Centre told to file affidavit on online sale of medicines

The Bombay High Court has directed the Centre to file an affidavit on who is authorised to take action against websites that display advertisements of medicines which are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A Division Bench of Justice V.M. Kanade and Justice Swapna Joshi was on Tuesday hearing a public interest litigation filed by Mayuri Patil. The PIL said several schedule ‘H’ drugs and other drugs, which are not approved by the FDA, are being advertised and sold online without following the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and the rules and regulations framed thereunder, and sought banning all of them.

After an order was passed by the court, the Joint Commissioner and Controlling Authority of the FDA filed an affidavit.