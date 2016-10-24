Central govt to compensate for octroi loss: Mungantiwar

The Centre has agreed to compensate for the loss of revenue to the State government arising from the abolishing of octroi, once the Goods and Services Tax (GST) comes into effect, State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Sunday. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) collects over Rs. 7,000 crore annually from octroi.
Mr. Mungantiwar, who was in Delhi to attend a three-day meet of the GST Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, said he has succeeded in convincing the Council that Maharashtra should get compensation in lieu of octroi. “The Union Finance department will make a provision for compensation from their budget,” he said, He added that the GST Council has agreed to compensate 14 per cent of the State’s total revenue collection for a period of five years. The new system will be implemented from April 1, 2017 across the nation. — PTI
