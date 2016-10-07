Celebrating Pujo in Mumbai

“I moved to Mumbai in 2005-2006 and have been attending the Pujo here in the years that I haven’t gone back for it to Kolkata. The crowd and ambience at pandals in Shivaji Park, Bandra, Ramakrishna Math and Mission in Khar remind me of my childhood in Kolkata.

“This is the time when Kolkata is like the Rio Carnival, especially around Maddox Square, Paliganj, Lansdowne. Then in Mumbai there is the Lokhandwala Puja, which has grown bigger and bigger over the years.

“The Mukherjee family Durga Puja (North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja was founded by filmmaker Sashadhar Mukherjee) at Tulip Star is like a comfortable AC fair, a mela. I love the bhog there the most despite the fact that there can’t be much to distinguish Labra and Khichuri in various pandals. It’s great in Tejpal Hall and used to be good in Shivaji Park too, but I suspect it has come down now.

“Over the years I have realised that the puja in Navi Mumbai and Vashi have grown spectacular because of a strong Bengali presence there. They remind me the most of Kolkata: the massive grounds, the largeness of scale. I have seen stalls by Bengali publishers there. They get Babul Supriyo, Bappi Lahiri, Mika Singh to perform. They get caterers from Darjeeling for authentic momos in the food stalls. Caterers are booked in advance and you get authentic food in stalls: Mughlai parantha, fish fry, Radhaballabhi, cutlets, aloor dum and puchka [not pani-puri mind you]. Food is primal and puja is also about flocking [together]. No wonder negotiating traffic from Juhu Tara to Tulip Star is a nightmare.”

(The writer is a screenwriter and film director)