Cashing in on fly ash

The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved a first-of-its-kind policy to convert fly ash for use in green building.
The move is expected to save the government as much as Rs. 2,500 crore. State Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday announced the Maharashtra Fly Ash Utilisation Policy, 2016, and the formation of an independent authority to implement and monitor the new policy.
He called the policy a game-changer and said it would go a long way in managing the 18.62 million tonnes of fly ash generated from the combustion of coal in power plants. “We are likely to save Rs. 2,000 crore spent on transportation of ash for disposal. Another Rs. 500 crore is likely to be saved in income from industries, which will use the ash for construction.”
The fly ash will be used in laying roads and making construction material, bricks and wall panels. Most of the ash will be picked up from 19 thermal power plants, and biogas plants across the State. Mr. Bawankule said, “The new policy has been formulated after taking all green clearances. It has also been praised by the pollution control board.”
The policy will create employment opportunities and help provide raw material for schemes run by the State.
Mr. Bawankule said the government has also decided to implement an export policy for fly ash, which could generate a revenue of Rs. 1,500 crore. “There is great demand in Singapore and Dubai for fly ash.”
