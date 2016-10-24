Call centre scam: kingpin fled to Dubai during raid

On October 5, when the Thane Police Crime Branch was busy conducting raids on fake call centres in connection with the scam involving cheating US citizens by posing as US tax department officials, its mastermind Sagar alias Shaggy Thakkar was on his way out of the country to Dubai, officials said.

Crime Branch teams raided seven call centres at Mira Road in Thane in the multi-crore scam on the intervening night of October 4 and October 5. About 70 directors and key persons at these call centres were arrested and 700 employees were detained. Police came to know of Sagar while interrogating the directors, but he had already fled the country.

On October 7, police issued an LOC (Look Out Circular) against Sagar, who is suspected to have fled to Dubai. As the investigation started, a key accused and Shaggy’s elder sister, Reema, fled the country from Delhi on October 8. Police are now trying to get information from immigration authorities about how both key accused fled the country.

Police suspect that Shaggy and his sister have stashed a substantial amount collected from the scam in their personal accounts. — PTI