Cabinet condemns Karnataka police’s alleged atrocities

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday condemned the alleged atrocities by the Karnataka police against the Marathi speaking community living in the State’s border areas.

At the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister accepted a resolution by Divakar Raote, Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister, demanding strong condemnation of the alleged atrocities.

Sources said that Mr. Fadnavis has agreed to take up the issue with the Karnataka CM. Till the Supreme Court delivers a verdict on the disputed border area, the Sena has demanded to declare it as a Union territory.

Mr. Raote said, “The issue has not been resolved by any government and the residents of Belgaum are facing atrocities. The residents in the disputed region observe November 1 as black day every year. The Karnataka government this year registered a case against the youth who participated in the protest. It also issued show cause notices to the mayor and deputy mayor of Belgaum and asked why the corporation should not be dissolved.”

On Monday, Sena mouthpieceSaamnahad asked Mr. Fadnavis to take a firm stand against the alleged atrocities of the Karnataka government.