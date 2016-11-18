Buy passes in old notes

Now, gold and silver class passes for the Coldplay concert scheduled for Saturday could be bought in demonetised notes. Some tickets are being sold at a 10 per cent higher price while some are being offered at lower rates.

Suhaib Sayeed, owner of three gold passes, decided to sell them for Rs. 30,000 each, incurring a loss of Rs. 5,000. Karan Fumee, owner of 100 sponsored passes, was seen offering gold passes for Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 50,000 each and silver passes from Rs. 16, 000 onwards.

Mihir Shah and Sandeep Kagda, both uploading posts for passes on Facebook, agreed to sell their silver and action journey passes for Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 9,000. A few others like Malhar Dagli were seen agreeing to sell VVIP passes at Rs. 60,000 each. He, however, agreed to accept only Rs. 1,000 notes. Many green and yellow class pass owners agreed to sell, however, with an extra Rs. 1,500.

