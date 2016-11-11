Burning with desire

Making its Mumbai premiere tonight at the Prithvi Theatre Festival, is Jyoti Dogra’s Toye , a devised piece based on Agni aur Barkha ( The Fire and the Rain ) by Girish Karnad. Dogra is a maverick theatre-maker who usually creates solo-works, but works here with a set of young actors, mostly alumni of the drama department at Chandigarh University.

Toye is an interesting choice for a festival usually devoted to regulars. Vikram Phukan interviews the director about the play and its making.

Was it the inherent themes in Girish Karnad’s play that made it perfect material to explore by way of movement?

I was looking for a text in Hindi in which the human condition is dealt with in a way that could be present in the body of the actor. Not so much as a narrative, but what people are actually going through. In Agni aur Barkha , everyone is possessed by a hunger that is driving them mad. A hunger for sex, for love, for power. This was something I could locate in a body, or just in the sound of a text. The writing itself had a very sensual physical presence.

Could you have simply devised a new work, like you have done till now?

In my devised work, I am very familiar with my own performance language. Working with a new set of people, I would need to gauge how much that would pull them in, or interest them. An existing text provides an outline for the exploration. This text was very rooted, and at the same time, lent itself to an abstraction of the body better than the other plays I read because of its inherent lyricism.

Your work itself draws from Grotowskian principles, which demands a level of preparedness.

Well, they had a kind of preparedness in that they were completely not self-conscious. As opposed to actors who are always aware of how they look and how they move, their relationship with their bodies was much more organic. Like how an athlete uses his body, or a labourer, where the body is a tool, where it is to be put to use. Most come from a rural background, which could be why they have this quality. What surprised me was how completely uninhibited they were even in scenes involving bodily interactions. I had imagined there would have been a cultural divide between the genders.

What were the difficulties they experienced in terms of merging movement and text?

Initially [the actors] didn’t understand why, for instance, they would need to slide on a table and then deliver a line so rooted in realism. Later, the idea that the body speaks, and the text lends itself to it, started to set in. This kind of work can sometimes look very choreographed, so we needed to have our motivations clear. The idea that I would simply be impressed by physical stunts was continuously broken because we weren’t doing movement, we were finding the text in the body. This was confusing and frustrating for them because they can do a lot with their bodies, and I kept stopping them.

So there was a leap of faith for the actors. Yet, they have achieved something remarkable on stage.

Well, they are all young adults in their early twenties. Coming to Mumbai, many of them have travelled in a train, air-conditioned or otherwise, for the first time. We work for 10 hours a day, we have very little resources, hardly any money to put the tour together, and when I work, I am extremely demanding. But this is a process they have come to value. In the end, actors enjoy being worked on. It is hard, even frightening, you have to come up with skills that you don’t know, but there is always a pay-off. They’ve had sleepless nights trying to make sense of something magical they experienced on stage.

We have seen a surfeit of women creating their own works over the past few years, like you have with Notes on Chai. Where do you place yourself in this?

For me, gender itself has not been an issue. My being a woman is like saying ‘I’m not a man, I’m not a plant, I’m a woman.’ I’m sure it affects my work, but not consciously. However, the people who watch my work, and me, the maker, are two entirely different entities. I do try to push the gaze in a certain way, I do have a clarity and a stand about what I have made, but there is no conflict with whether people perceive my work as feminist or not. It is satisfying that they are engaging with the piece and bringing their world-view into it. Which doesn’t happen with the so-called propaganda pieces where your reaction is either for or against a cause.

Of course, Toye itself foregrounds the politics of gender quite strongly.

In Toye , Vishakha is an object of desire, but rather than being a victim in a patriarchal setup, she has complete agency as a woman. She chooses to sleep with her childhood paramour, but in the sense of giving him knowledge. Which is a way of offering her ‘being’ to him, so when his manipulations become clear, her vengeance isn’t a half-measure.

I was definitely drawn to this idea of the human body as wisdom, as knowledge which can be given, but only by one’s own volition.

The writer is a playwright and stage critic

Toye, Prithvi Theatre Festival (November 11), the G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture (November 12-13), St. Joseph’s Bandra (November 18), as part of the Celebrate Bandra festival, and Sitara Studio (November 19-20).