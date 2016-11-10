Builder’s underworld links revealed

Cheating investors and creditors are not the only allegations against builder Pujit Aggarwal. The Hindu has learned that in 2005, the police had found evidence linking him to the underworld in the 1990s. Interestingly, Aggarwal, who has been remanded in judicial custody, is lodged in the same central jail as the gangster who revealed his name during interrogation.

Police sources said 1993 bomb blasts accused Abu Salem had named Aggarwal as one of his associates. “After Salem was arrested in Portugal and extradited to India, we were interrogating him on a wide range of aspects. One such aspect was his contacts in the business community in Mumbai, and it was at this time that Salem told us that he knew Aggarwal personally and had had dealings with him,” said a senior Mumbai Police officer, who was with the Anti-Terrorism Squad at the time. “We took note of Aggarwal’s connection to Salem but as it was not directly relevant to the case against Salem, the link was not actively pursued.”

Aggarwal, managing director of Orbit Corporation, was arrested in September in connection with a cheating case registered by the Azad Maidan police. He was later arrested in three more cases of cheating by the Economic Offences Wing. The agency subsequently took over the case registered with the Azad Maidan police and also filed a charge sheet. Aggarwal was remanded in judicial custody in October after spending over a month in police custody. He was subsequently sent to Taloja Central Jail where Salem, too, has been lodged.

Superintendent of Police Sadanand Gaiwkad, Taloja Central Jail, said, “Salem is lodged in the high security cell, while Aggarwal is in the general yard. The prison infrastructure is such that inmates of different yards have no scope to come into contact with each other, and hence, Aggarwal and Salem being in touch with each other is not a concern.”

Aggarwal had taken a loan of Rs. 260 crore from the Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) against Orbit Residency Park, his project in Saki Naka. As per terms of the agreement, Aggarwal was supposed to deposit cheques issued by clients for booking flats in the project in an escrow account jointly operated by LIC HFL and Orbit Corporation.

However, Aggarwal allegedly deposited a large number of the cheques into his personal account and kept investors in the dark about the loan arrangement.

When LIC HFL seized the property in 2015, over 300 people lost their life savings, after which they approached the police.