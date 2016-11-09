Boyfriend refuses to marry, Govandi teen hangs herself

Depressed at her boyfriend’s refusal to marry her, an 18-year-old Govandi resident allegedly killed herself at her residence in the early hours of Monday. The Shivaji Nagar police have arrested the boyfriend for abetment to suicide.

According to the police, Afreen Sheikh (18) used to stay with her parents in Govandi and was studying in a local junior college. She met Sameer Abdul Sheikh at the college, and had been in a relationship with him for around a year.

Afreen told her parents about her relationship last month and expressed her desire to marry Sameer. Her parents agreed, and on Sunday, Afreen and her parents went to Sameer’s residence in Shivaji Nagar, where her parents discussed the possibility of Sameer and Afreen getting married.

“During the conversation, Sameer’s parents called him to the room and asked him if he wanted to marry Afreen. To her shock, Sameer refused, and a dejected Afreen came back home with her parents,” said senior police inspector Bhimashankar Dhole, Shivaji Nagar police station.

Afreen’s parents later told the police in their statements that she was silent throughout the day, and spent most of the time crying. Her parents tried to console her, and told her that they would meet Sameer and his parents again to convince him. Afreen, however, was inconsolable till Sunday night and hardly ate anything for dinner.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Afreen’s father went to her bedroom to check on her before sleeping and found that she had hanged herself with her stole from the ceiling fan. He raised an alarm and took her to Sion Hospital, where she was declared dead before admission.

“Afreen’s parents came to us on Monday afternoon and gave a complaint against Sameer for driving Afreen to suicide. We registered a complaint under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Sameer at around 4:00 p.m.,” Mr. Dhole said.