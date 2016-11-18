Mumbai

Book reading: Tribute to Roald Dahl

Celebrating the centenary year of renowned author Roald Dahl, the National Centre for Performing Arts is presenting a reading of his more mature and macabre works. The author was known for incorporating his sense of dark humour in all his writing, for both children and adults. The narration will be accompanied by music, dance and enactments to take the audience closer to the author’s mind. The staged reading is part of the ongoing Tata Literature Live! Festival. Patrons below the age of 14 years are not permitted.

Venue: Prithvi theatre, Juhu

Time: 9 pm

Phone: 2614 9546

