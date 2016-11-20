Bombay Bar Association celebrates 150 years

There are instances where lawyers have acted in a manner that is unbecoming of them, and the bar associations should act responsibly, said Justice Sharad Bobade, a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, in Mumbai on Saturday.
The Bombay Bar Association completed 150 years of its existence and launched a coffee table book on the history of the oldest bar, which saw the coming together of Manjula Chellur, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, sitting judges of the Supreme Court, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Sharad Bobade, senior counsel Milind Sathe and Birendra Saraf, the president, and the secretary of the bar.
Mr. Sathe named the number of Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court judges, and Chief Justices of various High Courts, which have come from the Bombay bar.
Justice Chellur spoke about the way ahead for the Indian judiciary and that the institutions should prepare themselves for challenges and the mounting arrears.
Justice Chandrachud reminisced his founding days at the bar as a lawyer and then as a Bombay High Court judge. He said the judiciary must overcome cynicism and look ahead.
Justice Bobade said the bar associations play a very important role and need to be responsible in their functioning.
Mr. Saraf said this day will go down as momentous in the history of the Bombay Bar Association.
