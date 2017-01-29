Bollywood backs Bhansali

Mumbai: A day after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted by a fringe group on the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur, the movie’s lead actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh defended the film on Twitter. While Padukone tweeted “there is no distortion of history in the film”, Singh wrote, “The film has been made keeping in mind the sensitivities of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community”.

The series of tweets by the two actors comes after Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and The Film & Television Producers Guild of India strongly condemned the attack. In a letter to Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, IFTDA said, “It was a shame for the State Government of Rajasthan, who could not save the unfortunate incident”.

Issuing a statement to the press, Guild President, Siddharth Roy Kapoor said, “The film industry has become the softest target for any fringe group looking for media attention and we need the strongest possible intervention from the concerned authorities to end this”. The Guild wrote to the Centre pleading for measures to protect filmmakers and crew members from similar attacks.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, also a lead actor in the film, slammed the attack on Twitter saying, “My only regret is that I wasn't by [Bhansali’s] side when this happened”. Filmmakers and actors including Farhan Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor and Shabana Azmi condemned the attack on social media. Leading the pack of angry filmmakers, director Anurag Kashyap called out on “Hindu extremist groups” saying, “Hindu terrorism is not a myth any more”.

Following the attack at Jaigarh Fort, the shooting of the film has been halted temporarily. Padmavati is a historical drama based on the story of the feisty Rani Padmini, who refused to surrender to Emperor Alauddin Khilji when he arrived at the Chittorgarh fort with his army.