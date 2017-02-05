Body in nullah: Trailer driver killed by three for overtaking

Navi Mumbai: A body found on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, turned out to be of trailer driver Majos Hussain (22), who was killed by three drivers over overtaking. The police have arrested the main accused, Amarjeet Singh (25).

On January 28, Hussain’s body was found in a nullah at Shirdhon and a case of murder was registered with the Panvel city police. In the course of investigations, the police were approached by a few trailer drivers, who were searching for their friend Hussain, whose trailer was found abandoned. “When we showed them the body, they identified it that to be of Hussain,” said senior inspector Sunil Bajare of Panvel city police station.

Hussain, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, used to visit JNPT port every week with his trailer loaded with goods. Last week, Singh had a tiff with Hussain over overtaking. Singh and his two friends planned his murder and while Hussain was on his way from JNPT, the accused stopped his trailer near Jasai village in Panvel and assaulted and strangled him.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the night of January 27. The accused dumped the body after removing all the ID cards so that the victim could not be identified.

“The intention of dumping the body away from the place where his trailer was abandoned, was to hide the identification of the victim. We are hunting for the remaining two accused,” said Mr. Bajare.