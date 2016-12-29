Body found chopped up in Panvel

Mumbai: The body of an unidentified woman, cut into 13 pieces and packed in four plastic bags, was found in a mango farm in Panvel on Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the head has been chopped diagonally making it difficult to identify the woman. A fifth bag containing the woman’s clothes has also been found. Police Inspector Rajan Jagtap, Panvel City Police Station, said, “The contents of the bag include a maroon salwar, a kurta, a dupatta and undergarments. The woman seems to be in her late 30s and from a middle-class family.”

The police suspect the murder to have taken place on Tuesday night. Assistant Police Commissioner Prakash Nilewad said, “The body is not decomposed. There is also no foul smell emanating from it, so we assume the incident took place a day ago. We have not yet found any clue that could lead to her identification.” The police are now investigating if the woman was among those reported missing in the area.

