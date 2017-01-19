Blackbuck case: who pulled the trigger, asks Cong.

MUMBAI: Taking potshots at actor Salman Khan, who was acquitted of all charges under the Arms Act in the blackbuck case, the Congress on Wednesday said the blackbucks seemed to have taken their own life.

“A person gets killed by a car which no one is driving. A blackbuck takes its own life. Nobody knows who had the bullets and who pulled the trigger,” said party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. “All are equal before the law. Be it an actor or a common man. Be it a journalist or a politician. All should be treated equally.”

Mr. Khan’s proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi began when the latter kicked off his campaign for the PM’s post in 2014. Mr. Khan had been to Gandhinagar for participating in the kite festival in 2014, which was organised by Mr. Modi, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat. His father Salim Khan has also been vocal about his support to Mr. Modi.

The Congress spokesperson said, “This is a court verdict and we do not wish to comment on the order or any person who is involved in it. Now it is up to the government to take the matter forward and ensure justice.”

Salman thanks fans

Actor Salman Khan thanked his fans for their good wishes and prayers. Taking to Twitter, he expressed his gratitude to fans for showing their immense support throughout his trial. “Thank you for all the support and good wishes.” A large number of the actor’s fans were present near the court. (With PTI inputs)