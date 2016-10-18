Bid to attack corporator’s family foiled

The Virar police on Sunday arrested a man, Moinuddin Sheikh, near Sainath when he along with three others had come to attack the family of a corporator of Vasai-Virar Corporation. His three accomplices managed to escape.

Based on a tip-off, police personnel dressed in plain clothes reached the scene and merged into the crowd. When the accused arrived in a white Innova, the police tried to stop it. But three of the four in the car ran away. The police found two swords, two knives, two iron rods, and some chili powder in the vehicle.

