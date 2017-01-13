Banks miss target for loans to minorities, get govt. rap

Mumbai: Public sector banks have been pulled up by the State government for disbursing only a fraction of their stipulated priority lending (PSL) to minority communities in the first two quarters of the current financial year. Data provided by leading banks states that only ₹3,068 crore or 1.99 per cent of the ₹1,54,345 crore with banks for PSL was disbursed between April 1 and September 30 last year.

Only five of the 35-odd leading banks were able to achieve the 15-per cent target set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for giving loans to minority communities. This target was set based on the findings of the Rajinder Sachar Committee, which had said in its report that minority communities were getting little or no support from banks. Among the ones which were short of the mark, some managed to disburse only one to five per cent of the target.

As per RBI guidelines, banks are meant to take PSL seriously as it involves funds for sectors that don’t get enough credit in time, such as agriculture, micro and small enterprises, housing for the poor and student loans. At the last last State-level bankers committee meeting on December 30, 2016, committee chairman Shyam Tagade had rebuked banks who missed the target, saying, “Lending and over credit to minorities should increase by at least 20 per cent over previous years.”

Not only minorities, loans to the weaker sections and the SC/ST category have been practically negligible at ₹28,846 crore or 17.39 per cent and ₹5,310 crore (44 per cent), respectively.

Senior officials said the government has set up a special committee to monitor flow of funds to banks. “The list of towns with sizeable minority populations has been sent to all banks. They have been asked to concentrate on these towns to increase lending,” an official from the State minority department said. In Maharashtra, 11 districts and 66 blocks have been identified as ‘minority concentrated’. There are 36 majors banks and 14,902 branches of State- and district-level cooperative banks in the State. Priority sector advances totalling ₹1,54,345 crore were disbursed via 1,23,96,732 accounts, officials said.

To increase credit flow, officials said, Lead District Managers, Collectors, Block Development Officers and Tehsildars will be issued fresh orders to take the issue up on a priority basis. They have also been to organise at least three awareness camps and conduct special drives in each district, officials said, adding banks have been asked to set up a special cell headed by an officer of deputy general manager rank.

The government came under fire from the Opposition for failing to meet the PSL target. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “During our (Congress-NCP) tenure, we had set up district-level monitoring committees and created sustained pressure on banks for smooth disbursement to the minorities. Clearly, the mindset of this (BJP-Sena) government is anti-Muslim and anti-minority. They are ignoring this focus area.”