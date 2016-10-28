Ban flying lanterns, fire chief writes to CP Padsalgikar

Drawing attention to mishaps caused by ‘flying Chinese lanterns’, whose use is seen on Diwali and Makar Sankranti, the city fire department has urged the police to ban them.

In a letter to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police Dattatray Padsalgikar Chief Fire Officer P.S. Rahangdale said the lantern is a ‘weapon for terrorism’ and said its usage poses a threat to high rise buildings, aircraft, slums and big factories like HPCL and BPCL, as well as the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Mr. Rahangdale recommended that the city follow the lead taken by countries like USA and Thailand in banning the use of flying objects, as suggested by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

An appeal was placed for action to be taken under the IPC for using and selling flying objects. Chinese lanterns and fireworks have, in the past, caused major fires. On January 17, 2015, a few days after Makar Sankranti, a fire broke out in Omkar Alta Monte, an under-construction high rise in Malad, when sparks from a flying lantern caused a blaze on the upper floors.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu