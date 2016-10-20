BMC finally deletes 53,000 ‘ghost’ students

In a spring cleaning of sorts, nearly 53,000 ‘absent’ students have been deleted from the attendance rolls of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools, according to Shivnath Darade, member of the civic education committee. The students were found to have left the schools long ago, but remained on the rolls as the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE) did not allow schools to throw them out. “The RTE says you cannot remove students from schools. If they fail to turn up at school, you must try to get them back. However, this provision was completely misunderstood by the BMC with the result that they would continue to maintain records even of students who had left school long ago,” said Mahesh Palkar, education officer of the BMC.

As per the RTE, if a child enrolls in Class I, then he would have to be shown to be promoted and present till Class VIII. “We would maintain records long after they dropped out of school. So, even if a child failed to turn up for years together and there was no trace of his parents in the area, the child’s name could not be deleted from the rolls. We would continue to promote the child on paper, since the rules bar us from detaining a child. So, it was a task every day to keep writing ‘A’ against all those extra names. Thankfully, now they have granted us permission to delete names if a student fails to turn up for more than six months,” said a civic teacher who did not wish to be named.

The figure was arrived at after the teachers were asked to conduct a survey on July 23, 2016 to find out if the children would return to school. Teachers had to visit the students and find out why they had dropped out or were unable to continue their studies. About 2,927 students were brought back to school through this exercise.

It was only after this that the deletion was allowed a month ago. A major factor that contributed to such high figures of ‘permanently absent’ students is migration. “Since Mumbai has such a high number of people who come for work from states like Uttar Pradesh, Orissa or Bihar, when their parents wrap up their work in the city, they take their kids back with them. It becomes difficult to track them or their parents,” said Palkar. Though Palkar refused to substantiate the exact number, he said it could go higher since the exercise to spring-clean the rolls is still on. Incidentally, the BMC says such students did not affect the 27 items like stationery, uniforms, school bags, shoes etc. that are given to students free of cost in the beginning of every academic year. “Such permanently absent students were never counted for giving the 27 provisions; it could not be termed as corruption. The teachers are not at fault. The fault is of the earlier officers, who interpreted it all wrong,” said Darade.

The State government has asked all students to enrol in Aadhar so that their educational status could be tracked to wherever they take up enrollment in the State. All State schools, private or government, aided or unaided, have been asked to provide Aadhar details of all students in SARAL, an online school platform that connects schools with the government.

The writer is a freelance journalist