BJP steps up attack on Sule for criticising Fadnavis

Continuing with its attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule for her statements criticising Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded an apology from her for “disrespecting women” in her remarks.

In a letter to Ms. Sule, Mumbai BJP general secretary Amarjeet Mishra said, “After being in power for so many years, she must now learn to be in Opposition as well. The party leaders are feeling restless and Ms. Sule’s statements are nothing but [an attempt] to overpower her rival, Ajit Pawar.”

Ms. Sule and Mr. Fadnavis are engaged in a verbal spat since last week, which started during the former’s meeting with party members in Pune. During the meeting, Ms. Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, remarked that Mr. Fadnavis is unable to handle the CM’s post.

Responding sharply, Mr. Fadnavis said he has Opposition’s kundalis ready, to which Ms. Sule shot back asking him to “not threaten” saying it was unfortunate that the CM of the State is talking the language of revenge.

Mr. Mishra claimed that Ms. Sule is unable to point out any shortcoming in Mr. Fadnavis as CM, but her remark on how women living in slums fight over the community tap shows she does not have any regard for them.

“She has insulted poor women of the slums. Being a woman, she made disgraceful comments about women that reflect her thinking.”

