Autowalas going digital at Vashi RTO

MUMBAI: The Deputy Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Vashi has started a program to encourage cashless payments among the autorickshaw drivers under its jurisdiction

The program was started a month ago by Deputy Regional Transport Officer Sanjay Dole. “We decided to start the go-digital program after there was an acute cash crunch due to demonetisation,” Mr. Dole said.

The officials have trained 900 autowalas so far, out of which 20 people have started using e-wallet applications like Paytm and UPI. The officials believe that many will soon opt for digital money. Mr. Dole said, “Digital money is a new concept, and it will take time for people to change. However, even 20 people opting for digital wallet is encouraging.”

An autorickshaw driver from Gansoli, Vasant Patil, said, “It is nice that officials started this initiative; it has solved our major issue of change.”

The Vashi RTO has 12,500 autorickshaws registered under its jurisdiction.