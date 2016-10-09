Athawale calls for increase in reservation

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale on Saturday demanded that the reservation in educational institutions and government jobs for various communities be increased from the current 49.5 per cent to 75 per cent.

“Many castes and communities like the Marathas in Maharashtra, Patels in Gujarat, and the Jats in Haryana are demanding reservation. To provide reservation to these communities without touching the existing system, a constitutional amendment is needed to increase the quota of reservation from the current 49.5 per cent to 75 per cent. This can easily accommodate the 16 per cent reservation demanded by the Maratha community,” Mr. Athawale said at a press conference here.