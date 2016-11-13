As crisis mounts, city banks on them

With bank premises under virtual siege since Thursday, bank employees in the city are working overtime to deal with the demonetisation crisis, juggling the cash crunch, strict RBI procedures and customers’ frayed tempers.

“Life has become miserable for bank employees like me ever since BJP came to power. First, they pushed the Jan Dhan Yojana through the banks, setting up stiff targets. Then they push various schemes like the Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. And now this,” an exasperated manager of a Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) branch said.

A Central Bank of India (CBI) branch manager added, “We are made to work extra hours every time, and we don’t get compensated for this. Since Wednesday morning, my staff and I have been working extra hours, reaching home after 11 pm.”

Their branches have collected over Rs. 40 lakh in deposits. “I had a severe shortage of staff. We cancelled all leaves, and worked really hard to make this happen. We helped both account and non-account holders, but I noticed that other banks were only helping their customers and turning away others, in violation of RBI norms. How is this allowed?,” the CBI branch manager said.

A deputy branch manager with a nationalised bank said he hadn’t spoken to his wife in three days. “I haven’t met my son, who returned from the USA yesterday. We are working for more than 15 hours a day. I just hope my employees don’t fall sick. I live close by, but two employees slept in the office last night as it was too late to return home, and they had to back at work at 9 a.m. We hope to get some respite on Monday,” he said. Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Monday, and is a bank holiday. His branch organised drinking water and seating to manage the crowds, leaving barely 15 minutes for a lunch or tea break. “After the bank closes, we have to make entries in bank accounts and check for duplication and counterfeit,” he said.

Supporting the demonetisation move, the CBI branch manager said, “The move is undoubtedly very good. It is very healthy for the economy and this is the way to do it. But there isn’t enough money in our ATMs, and I feel terrible to hand someone a Rs. 2,000 note. What can they do with it? People need smaller denominations for paying the vegetable vendor, autorickshaw fares and sundry daily expenses.” He estimated it would take another 10 days for the banking system to normalise.

“Our cashiers have been under tremendous pressure. They have to check each Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 note for counterfeits, using a machine. Even if they misplace one Rs. 2,000 note, they have to pay it back. It is not fair, putting so much pressure on them,” the BoM manager, who appeared upset with the NDA government’s relentless use of the banking system to push schemes, said.

“The government’s intentions are good, but when they asked banks to provide overdraft facilities to everyone, we did it without checking for creditworthiness. If these loans become Non-Performing Assets (NPA), who is responsible?” she said, adding in the last two days, banks have ignored routine tasks and gave priority to demonetisation work.

