As Metro work picks up pace, MMRDA asks for citizen co-operation

As civil work for Metro projects connecting Dahisar to D.N. Nagar and Dahisar (East) to Andheri (East) pick up pace, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday unveiled a traffic management plan to ensure smooth movement of traffic on the Western Express Highway, while appealing to Mumbaikars to co-operate with the authorities.

Officials at MMRDA said two to three traffic lanes on the Western Express Highway will be barricaded for construction of the 18.6-km Metro line from Dahisar to D.N. Nagar and the 16.5-km Dahisar (E) to Andheri (E) line. Both projects, with 17 and 13 stations respectively, will benefit more than 12 lakh commuters when completed in 2019.

At a press conference, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner U.P.S. Madan said the reversible traffic lane will be opened on the Western Express Highway from Shivaji Statue near Mumbai Airport to Dahisar during peak hours. The service road will be made available for traffic by clearing on-street parking and other hindrances.

He said critical locations will be identified and diversions for those routes will be planned to ease congestion. Extra air conditioned buses will be pressed into service from Bandra and Andheri to Dahisar. Over 500 traffic wardens would be deployed for traffic management during the construction period, and 5,000 barricades and 50,000 metres of rope would be used for traffic diversions. Over 10,000 traffic cones, 300 flashers, eight hydraulic cranes and four hippo cranes would be deployed as part of logistical support to the traffic police. The MMRDA presented 42 two-wheelers to the traffic police and 200 walkie-talkie sets. Over 2,298 signs showing traffic diversions would be used.

Mr. Madan also appealed to citizens to cooperate with the MMRDA and traffic police. “Please follow pooling of cars, taxis, and autos as much as possible. Use reversible lane for travel from the airport to Dahisar. Use diverted routes as per signs. Use public transport instead of privately-owned vehicles. Avoid unnecessary trips on the WEH during peak hours, and avoid parking on WEH, service roads, Linking Road, S.V. Road and roads where traffic has been diverted,” he said.

Critical locations will be identified and diversions will be planned to ease congestion

U.P.S. MadanCommissioner, MMRDA