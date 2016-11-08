Mumbai

Art: Sound Sculpture

In collaboration with Pro Helvetia - Swiss Arts Council, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum presents 80 Prepared Dc-Motors, Cotton Balls, Cardboard Boxes, a sound sculpture by Swiss artist Zimoun. He uses simple components to bring about the tension between patterns of modernism and the chaotic forces of life. Indian sound artist Ish Shehrawat will also be displaying her work.The show is on till November 30.

Venue: Special Project Space, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Phone: 23731234

