Art: Of Dreams and Aspirations

Apet Pramod and Sandeep Chhatraband, two Pune-based artists, are showcasing their artwork at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. Pramod is known for his figural forms depicting traditional characters and rural Maharashtra. Chhatraband paints vivid landscapes and architectural details of temples and ghats. His travels to Varanasi during different seasons has helped him enhance his work over the years.
Venue: Coomaraswamy Hall, CSMVS, Fort
Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Phone: 9850707456 / 9850555080
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor