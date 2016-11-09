Art: Of Dreams and Aspirations

Apet Pramod and Sandeep Chhatraband, two Pune-based artists, are showcasing their artwork at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. Pramod is known for his figural forms depicting traditional characters and rural Maharashtra. Chhatraband paints vivid landscapes and architectural details of temples and ghats. His travels to Varanasi during different seasons has helped him enhance his work over the years.

Venue: Coomaraswamy Hall, CSMVS, Fort

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Phone: 9850707456 / 9850555080