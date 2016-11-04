Mumbai

Art: Interior design as art

The Max Mueller Bhavan/ Goethe-Institut Mumbai, in association with National Gallery of Modern Art, presents Come In: Interior Design as a Contemporary Art Medium . The exhibition explores the connection between fine art and interior design. The show also features work by two Mumbai artists Shilpa Gupta and Shreyas Karle, apart from the works of 16 German artists. The exhibition opens on Friday at 6 p.m. and will continue till December 16.



Venue: National Gallery of Modern Art, Fort

Time: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Phone: 2202 7710 (Goethe-Institut Mumbai)

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:55:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/Art-Interior-design-as-art/article16436101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY