Mumbai

Art: Bhaavanaatharangam

The exhibition displays over four decades of art by Thota Vaikuntam. The show primarily explores the artist’s work in the fields of painting and sculpture. Curated by Manvinder Dawar over the course of four years, ‘Bhaavanaatharangam — A Retrospective’ features 200 artworks. Most of Vaikuntam’s work is reflective of his childhood spent in his home at Telangana, depicting the rustic earthy tones of the rural people. His work is steeped in the Indian art and folk tradition.

Venue: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

Time: 11 a.m. onwards

Phone: 22843939

