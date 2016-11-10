Mumbai

Art: Bal-Disha

The Nehru Centre Art Gallery has organised Bal-Disha , an exhibition showcasing artwork from children from various schools in Mumbai and Nashik. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, also celebrated as Children’s Day. It encourages children to pursue art by displaying their work. The exhibition will showcase paintings and sculptures made by 15 artists who have won national and international awards. On till November 14.

Venue: Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Worli

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: 24963426

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 3:29:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/Art-Bal-Disha/article16441316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY