Art: Bal-Disha

The Nehru Centre Art Gallery has organised Bal-Disha , an exhibition showcasing artwork from children from various schools in Mumbai and Nashik. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, also celebrated as Children’s Day. It encourages children to pursue art by displaying their work. The exhibition will showcase paintings and sculptures made by 15 artists who have won national and international awards. On till November 14.

Venue: Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Worli

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: 24963426