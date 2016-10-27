Mumbai

Art: After the Fall

Artist Dhruvi Acharya presents her solo show in India after nine years. Employing her subtle, dark and wry humour, Acharya’s new body of work explores the arduous emotional and psychological processes of reconstructing one’s self and returning to a purposeful life. The work exposes the numbness, disbelief and deafening screams in one’s head, where battles have to be fought to understand and accept a new and altered reality. The show is on till November 19.

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Venue: Gallery Chemould Prescott Road, Fort

Phone: 220 0211

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:28:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/Art-After-the-Fall/article16082839.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY