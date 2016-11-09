An obstinate vision of music

Mid-sentence, Rahul Das slaps the back of his palm. He does it a couple of times. “It’s that sensitivity. You have to open yourself up … to everything . As an artist, you do what you do because you’re communicating something to yourself. It’s a relationship with yourself and your surroundings; the inner and the outer. The way you articulate that, in my opinion, is what art is,” he says. Das, who is the composer, instrumentalist, and chief songwriter for Delhi’s experimental electro/rock band SundogProject, is about to release the band’s second album, Tora , on November 10, or maybe on the eleventh; he hasn’t decided yet.

The subject of emotional sensitivity comes up as he tries to explain, among other things, a gnawing sense of resentment he feels. Das, at times, adopts the role of this Scrooge-like figure who has vivid opinions on the state of music today. He’s often critical, condescendingly and dismissively so, about the artists around, and can just as often seem a little bitter and resentful. But while this can be misconstrued as malicious or mean-spirited or even self-destructive, it is, in fact, quite the opposite.

Art is catharsis

It stems from this romantic notion that Das has, that the purpose of art, of music, is to access emotions that offer some kind of intangible, elevated insight into the very nature of being. That there’s little point to surface-level craft when you have the ability to communicate so much more (“ Banking - shanking kar lo yaar; yahaan kyun baja rahe ho, ” he says, rattling off a long list of Indian bands he despises with a surreal sense of commitment). In a nutshell, it’s what he’s forever trying to do with his music as well. “I’m very resentful, yes,” he says. “But I’m not disillusioned; there’s still hope.”

Tora , produced by Das and Anupam Roy, has 13 songs on it, and it has this charismatic quality of being pulled apart in multiple directions at all times. It’s the musical replication of a hyperactive mind trying to make sense of hundreds of contrasting sounds and ideas. As Das says: “There’s no smooth curve. The tracklist… it’s like tong-tongg-tongg-tongg. ” The oscillation, then, is deliberate, and it does require a fair amount of effort to make sense of it.

The songs can get cloyingly constricted at times, pulling the listener deeper and deeper into the mire with their unyielding intensity, as on ‘Bicycle’ or ‘Go’. Just as the listener settles into that rhythm, out will pop a radical departure into, say, endless spaces of tentative bloom, a prime case being ‘Screwhead Notes’, the cotton-candy synth-melody of which has a cheeky infiniteness to it that begs for repeat plays. Really, it’s experimental, borderline avant garde rock music articulated through electronic wizardry. Tora draws as much from off-kilter bands of the ’90s, such as Nine Inch Nails, Tool, Deftones and Radiohead, as it does from the Warp and Ninja Tune back-catalogues, or even pop music from the ’80s and ’90s.

Some of these songs are almost a decade old. Das tells me they’re a reflection of his musical journey up until 2014, after which he even toyed with the idea of abandoning the album altogether, before deciding against it, in part for a sense of closure. ‘ Tora ’ is a Bangla word that comes from “ torna/todna ”, or “breaking”. It’s from a concept that’s existed since “olden times”, he says, where individual flowers would be broken and then bunched together and you’d be handed a bouquet. “Initially, it was supposed to be just like a collection of flowers with no, like, singular idea,” he says. Das, at this point, tries his best not to say that the songs then “bloomed” into something bigger, but he eventually gives in, followed by an embarrassed chuckle. (Just for further emphasis, the album also has a colourful, prismatic instrumental piece called ‘Bloom’.)

Finding a greater love

We’re sitting at the al fresco area of a pub in Aurobindo Market in Delhi that often hosts gigs. On this particular evening, there’s a cover band performing in the back, which we’re desperately trying to ignore. Before that, there were a bunch of open-mic stand-up comics doing their thing, presumably cracking stale one-liners about how Mumbai has no space and Delhi is violent and aggressive and Bengaluru has great weather and Kolkata has lazy people. But we couldn’t hear them. Das has wavy hair that presumably transforms into rabid curls during the monsoon, and he’s wearing a buttoned white shirt and trousers. He looks like he should be in an IT office somewhere, toiling away; like he doesn’t quite belong here.

But that’s also probably true. He admits as much, segueing into a chat about the appropriately titled ‘The Outsider’, the poppiest song on the album and also the one with the most memorable hook. Das seems to reside in a world entirely of his own making. He talks in sentences that never actually finish, picking up a thought, heading into a different direction, digressing into an entirely contrasting concept, before self-correcting with an ironic quip directed at himself. And repeat. Full stops turn into ellipses at whim. Evidently, he places a great deal of thought and time into the role of art and the artist in society.

He’s constantly battling these ideas, trying to figure out a way forward, a means of self-improvement. In his words, it’s about finding “greater love”. How when you live inside a system where you’re trying to transcend the notionally acceptable way of being, the system will automatically push back. The resentment — he returns to the subject — is when the walls keep expanding; the destination (or that elusive state of mind/being) being placed further and further out of reach.

“I’m a person who likes to think about that,” he says, reflecting on the lyrical themes of Tora , and his own identity as not just the artist, but a person as well. “What do I say, man. It sounds corny, and maybe I am corny. But I’m interested in what human evolution is; what the evolution of ‘consciousness’ is. Of understanding life through ‘art’. Like why would a person not hunt and start drawing figures in a cave? People sometimes see it from kind of a myopic view, where what I’m saying appears a little self-absorbed. Who knows, maybe it is. But all of my music will have that characteristic, which is me trying to understand my inner and outer surroundings,” he says.

A lot of the boundaries, the restrictions — in both art and society — are, feels Das, a result of a fear of the unknown. “It boils down to that, um, feeling of ‘love’. It’s a very centred place for a human being, where you feel connected. It’s what we’re striving for … to move closer to that. It’s a broader vision.”

Towards inclusion

Pretty much everything he does, personally and professionally, is meant to serve his resolute, almost obstinate vision of music. He’s one with it, really. Das is already talking about the excitement of writing and releasing the third Sundog Project album. The direction of these set of songs meant there was little by way of creative input by the other band members, Shardul Mehta (drums), Abhinav Chaudhary (bass), and Akshat Taneja (keys). Das has performed pretty much all the parts here on his own, but the next release should see a more inclusive process of writing and recording, and they’re also planning gigs to promote Tora. Outside of that, Das wants to, let’s say, diversify his assets now. The idea is to preserve this solidly articulated direction for the band, and do other solo projects on the side. “It could be ambient stuff,” he says, “or even really heavy music. Just for stuff that’s not so ‘dark’; that’s maybe a little more obscure or open to interpretation.”

The author is a freelance writer

For more on the band, visit www.sundogproject.com