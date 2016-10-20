All words, no play

Physical training, one would imagine, is about exposing students to the rough and tumble of sports on a school ground. But in these days of sedentary learning, done mostly on a computer or mobile phone screen, even a subject like this is taught mainly through theory. Among other inane things like the personal life of cricketer Virat Kohli, which figured in an exam paper and spewed a good deal of controversy, students affiliated to the Maharashtra Board are made to memorise factoids like the number of players in a volleyball team, the area of men’s and women’s kabaddi fields, or the different types of suryanamaskar.

Some schools even get students to do projects on sporting subjects or their favourite sportspersons. And this is how details of sportspersons’ lives land in question papers. “There are clear guidelines on how to set PT question papers. There are recommended PT workbooks, wherein they are asked to study chapters. The question papers are set from within the prescribed syllabus,” says Nilesh Parte, PT teacher at G.H. High School and Junior College, Borivali.

The government stipulates that schools need to have three PT periods a week apart from a mass drill period. With 100 marks assigned to PT from Class IX to XII, sports marks assume importance in the larger scheme of things. Ideally a period meant for students to play and enjoy sports, PT has ended up being yet another subject to commit to memory, with yet another book adding to the weight of the schoolbag.

“There are 100 marks assigned for PT in two semesters, and half of this is for theory papers. So, it increases students’ overall percentage. Even a Class X student is not considered to have passed until he clears his PT exam. We conduct the exams in school and send the marks to the Board. The theory papers could include things like, ‘name the gear required for athletics’, or ‘starting blocks that kids generally do not know about’,” says Jaideep Adarkar, who teacher PT at Sahani High School, Khar.

In space-starved Mumbai, though, the system is a convenient bypass for schools that don’t have a play area. But when policymakers themselves don’t consider a playground important, who can blame the schools? The BMC has relaxed its norms for a compulsory school playground. Instead, managements can show any public playground within a 1.5-km radius, to seek permission for starting a school in the city.

“In our school, we focus on activities like march past or yoga or mass drill, apart from games. Such subjects should not be exam-oriented. Kids should be taught to just go out and enjoy themselves. For that matter, why are exams required even for subjects like drawing or arts, essentially meant for students to enjoy? How can you have written exams for everything? Will the kids even remember what they have written?” says Nikita Pimpale, Principal of Rishi Valmiki Eco School.

Not everyone agrees. Medhavi Natu, retired principal of Choughule High School and Junior College, believes it is important for students to know the basics of a subject, and “knowledge can only be helpful”.

But in the long run, if this knowledge is only on paper, it’s the nation’s loss.

The writer is a freelance journalist